CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was killed and buried under cement layers inside a hut at Avadi allegedly at the behest of a woman whom he tried to force into a relationship.

R Sundar

R Sundar was allegedly pestering Amutha (34), a widow with two children, with his proposal. He was incessantly stalking her though she had already decided to live with another man, Diwan.

“Sundar was a drug addict and a heavy drinker,” said the investigation officer. “Amutha told him several times that she had no intention of living with him. But he did not seem to understand.”

Things got out of hand when Sundar started troubling not only Amutha but also her sister-in-law, Rajeshwari, who was taking care of Amutha’s children. Sundar pressured Rajeshwari to send Amutha’s children back to her.

“The two women complained to Diwan,” said the officer. “A plan was hatched and accordingly, Amutha invited Sundar to her house. While she was speaking to him, Diwan and his friend Gopi came and stabbed him in the chest multiple times.” The duo dug a pit in a hut and laid his body there. They then poured concrete over the body and covered it.

“The murder took place on Sunday (September 3) but Sundar was reported missing by his mother only on Thursday,” explained the officer. “In the course of interrogation, Amutha and Rajeshwari confessed to the crime and the body was found on Saturday. Diwan and Gopi are absconding.” Both the women have been arrested by the Avadi police.