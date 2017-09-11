Shuttles and Needles, a textile design academy, seeks to simplify and promote the art of weaving. From portable to wifi-operated looms, it’s got it all to suit needs of both beginners and advanced learners

CHENNAI: Weaving is music and the loom is my piano,” says Naresh Ramasubramaniam, textile engineer, entrepreneur and a yarn enthusiast who switched gears from corporate machine selling to the creative world of hand-weaving and fibre arts. Naresh Ramasubramaniam and eminent designer Kalyani Pramod are the people behind Shuttles and Needles, an academy and studio in Adyar, that aims to encourage weaving and fibre arts a hobby for all.

“With Shuttles and Needles, we have created an environment for people to work with hand weaving looms in a simplified, satisfying experience. We also wish to break the pre-conceived stereotypes that only professional weavers or a particular gender should pursue weaving,” says Kalyani Pramod.

In addition to being a designer, Kalyani Pramod is also an innovator, teacher and mentor for textile design graduates and an inspiration to many weavers and artists. Explaining the concept of Shuttles and Needles with a simple analogy, Naresh says, “A decade ago, if you wanted to paint your room, you had to depend on professional painters. But today, the process and techniques have been so simplified that even kids can get the job done. Similarly, we aim to simplify and demystify weaving and fibre arts through simple and easy to use looms.”

From DIY portable looms that can fit in a bag to computer aided, Wi-Fi operated looms for the advanced and the tech savvy, Shuttles and Needles has it all. “Weaving is so easy to learn that even a five-year old can pick it up! It is a fun and productive activity that gives you the satisfaction of having created something beautiful,” opines Kalyani.

“It is an effective stress buster and everyone from children to corporate professionals and the elderly can use it to build concentration and confidence,” adds Naresh.

The studio and academy has several stoles, table runners, fashion belts, hand towels, baby rugs, coasters, wall hangings and other beautiful creations from the loom. “When you meet someone who has also woven a fabric and you share each other’s work, the connect is inexplicably beautiful,” smiles Kalyani.

Weekly forums help beginners and enthusiasts exchange ideas with each other and Kalyani curates workshops that teach advanced weaving techniques. “Children these days are kept engaged with gadgets. I feel that a craft like weaving would be a much better replacement; it helps improve concentration and dexterity. The practice of weaving in a public place is common abroad and we should clear the inhibitions of our citizens about the same. There is nothing embarrassing about engaging in a productive craft and it is a perfect activity to fill the idle hours of the day.”

Explaining more about the looms, Naresh says that the looms are sourced from New Zealand, Japan and USA. “They are built to last and are anti-fungal treated. There is zero maintenance cost and if adequately cared for, it will help you maintain a long lasting,productive and pocket-friendly hobby,” he adds.

Vaishnavi Ramesh, final year college student in Chennai, says, “Shuttles and Needles is the only place I know which has made weaving and fibre arts accessible to all. It’s amazing what you can do with a loom if you give it some time. As my final year project is on weaving, I find it an amazing opportunity to learn and will spread the word among friends.” Shuttles and Needles is also working with 12 NGOs in the city and are involved in training special education tutors.

For details, call 24410555 or visit www.shuttlesandneedles.com