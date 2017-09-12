CHENNAI: The interim reign of VK Sasikala as the general secretary of the ruling AIADMK is set to end in a few hours on.

The Madras High Court on Monday refused to entertain a last-ditch effort to stay the meeting of the General Council scheduled to happen in Chennai on Tuesday.

Around 2,400 General Council members are expected to attend Tuesday’s meeting, but unlike in the past, there are no special invitees this time. The meeting is as historic as it is crucial. If the manoeuvres play out as scripted by Palaniswami and his rival-turned-comrade O Panneerselvam, it would mark the end the reign of the general secretary, replacing it with a committee regime, at least till the internal strife settles down.

HERE ARE THE UPDATES:

AIADMK GC members approve all the 15 Resolutions unanimously.

AIADMK GC meet ratifies numerous changes in bylaws and sub clauses; all powers given to gen secy now vest with EPS and OPS

AIADMK GC withdraws appointment of VK Sasikala and the appointments made by her.

AIADMK general council cancels general secretary post saying Jayalalithaa is the permanent gen secy @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) September 12, 2017

AIADMK GC meeting ratifies changes in bylaws

The powers of gen secy will be given to convenor and joint convenor and form A and B will be signed together by EPS and OPS

AIADMK GC meeting creates new posts - convenor and joint convenor to coordinate the party affairs

All announcements of TTV Dinakaran are not binding on the party: RB Udaykumar

P Jawahar | EPS

Temporary General Secretary post stands forfeited. Sasikala is expelled: ANI

All those appointed by Amma (Jayalalithaa) as office bearers, to continue: RB Udaykumar.

AIADMK to be unified faction & we will retrieve 'two leaves' party symbol: RB Udaykumar,TN Min reads out resolution at the council meet.

B Valarmathi literary wing secy welcomes gathering and criticises TTV.

GC meeting members observe silence as a mark of respect to late CM Jaya.

TN CM EPS requests presidium chairman E Madhusudanan to preside over the meeting.

AIADMK workers at the general council meet in Chennai. (P Jawahar)

B Valarmathi literary wing secy welcomes the gathering at GC meeting.

Dindigul C Sreenivasan seconds the proposal of CM EPS

A section of the luxury buses which brought general council members to Vanagaram @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/Ri6ryTVbxp — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) September 12, 2017

Resolutions that may have a large bearing in the functioning of the party are likely to be passed today. These include NEET, K’taka’s efforts to build a dam across Cauvery and financial grants that need to be released by the Centre