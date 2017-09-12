CHENNAI: When most people in the part of the world you live in ‘call it a day’ and hit the bed, you decide to stay up indulging yourself in something creative — be it painting, music, dancing, writing or any form of art, your creative juices seem to flow in excess, through the wee hours of night. “Most artists are extremely creative during the night,” opines Maadhurya, artist-cum-founder, Art Connection.

So, how would it be to bring together artists from different backgrounds, in a time where creativity takes over melatonin? An excited Maadhurya chats about her brainchild, ‘Midnight Artists’ — a first of a kind midnight meetup that brings artists together. “We are an organisation that encourages the collaboration of different art and artists. We provide a platform for them to connect to create art,” explains Maadurya.

What began as a passing interest in art for Maadhurya became a life calling when she realised her innate talent and interest in painting. “My mother is a dancer so, I picked that up from a very young age. But, painting happened to me naturally. At one point it became like an addiction and I couldn’t stop it!” exclaims the psychology student, who has previously exhibited her works in Gujarat and Bangalore. “Until a few months ago I had a ‘conventional job’ and was juggling between that and my passion. Now, I have quit the job to solely focus on art, my company and also promoting other artists.”

While one of the aims of the organisation is to mentor, promote and encourage artists, the one that’s close to her heart is working with special children. “We are associated with a few NGOs in the city and get to train children with special needs, through art and expressive therapy. I have personally seen children who are very timid and submissive, pick up paint brushes and create art. They are very cheerful now!” she beams.As we chat more about art and people who create it, the question of why the artists community seem to be more active during the night, surfaces. Laughing, Maadhurya says that it’s the peace and quiet that all they want!

“Midnight Artists is 12 hours of uninterrupted art for artists only. The event is open for anyone and everyone,” explains Maadhurya. You don’t have to be a published artist. Just the drive and interest to know and learn about it is enough. Since there will be several professionals and mentors too — from different fields, it’ll become a place for knowledge sharing.”Often inspired by her own emotions, she plans to release a collaborative video ahead of Navratri. “It’ll be a video that portrays artists from diverse fields showcasing their perception of ‘Devi’. This is what we at art connection want to do - tell a story differently,” she adds.

‘Midnight Artists’ will take place on September 16 from 9 am to 9 pm at studio Branded Filmz, Saligramam. For details and to register, call 7397238321or visit their events page on FB. Last day for registration — September 14