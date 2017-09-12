CHENNAI: Doctors at the Apollo Children’s Hospitals here successfully removed a cyst at the back of the tongue of a four-year-old boy from Bangladesh using robotic procedure.

Shown Debnath after surgery

Patient Shown Debnath from Bangladesh was admitted to the hospital with complaints of a 4 cm cyst at the back of his tongue in the deep throat area. He had difficulty in swallowing as the cyst had been growing since he was a one-year-old, doctors said.

Speaking to reporters, Dr C Venkatakarthikeyan, consultant, ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, said the surgeons used robotic arms with seven degree movements to perform the procedure. Robotic technology magnifies the vision ten times and provides 3D view of the surgical area, which helps make precise movements. It’s an huge advantage over standard surgical techniques, and also reduce hospital stay.

Cysts in the throat of children have a tendency to become infected with bacteria. They can also obstruct the airway or swallowing passage.