CHENNAI: First thing you notice when you walk into the rehearsal studio of DJ Ensomneacks is the cheerfulness and enthusiasm of the crew. It is perhaps a side-effect of laughing at their own hilarious scenes from the play Tamil Cinema Atrocities, which will be presented at the Alliance Francaise of Madras this Saturday.

A still from Anbadhavan

Adakadhavan Asaradhavan

The play is about clichés found in commercial Tamil cinema. The crew comprises of 16 actors, dancers, choreographers and technically directors. Vikram Dhanashekar, founder of DJ Ensomneacks, has directed and written the play. “There are two kinds of cinema in the Tamil movie industry — realistic and commercial. I am a big fan of the former and want to bring out the hilarious clichés of the latter to encourage people to make more realistic cinema,” he explains. “Commercial cinema has been plagued with clichés since it was conceived. The hero going from rags to riches in less than four minutes (one song) and the god-like fatherly figure is known to all of us. We have based our play on such clichés and our characters amplify the hilarity of it all.”

Abrupt sequences and boring cliches are not new to Tamil cinema. So how did they pick out inspiration for their play? “We selected popular scenes that had left an impact on people. Commercial films are made for the business that it does but they sacrifice logic in the process. I really wish more people support realistic cinema,” rues Vikram.The crew has been rehearsing for 45 days and are increasing rehearsals at the D-day approaches. Vikram continues, “We have picked out clichéd characters like motherly figures whom we call dheiva thaayis and also self sacrificing brothers, American maaplais, protagonists who become business magnets in the span of a song, etc.”

All actors seem to love the characters they play. Ashwanth, an actor, says, “I play a character named Adhik Perarasan who believes Tamil Cinema is under him. I have kept that thought in my mind to give authenticity to my character during the play.”Shiva, whose character’s name is Karthik, imagined the scene in real life to get into character. “I am a big fan of Vadivel; he inspires me.” Krishnapriya spoofs the character of Jesse from Vinai Thaandi Varuvaaya. “That’s why the name of my character is pasi edutha Jesse, a girl with no emotions but loves food,” she grins. Talking about the theatre scene in Chennai, Vikram says, “Theatre in the city is improving. In my opinion, people are finally starting to acknowledge talent.”

Exaggeration and films

In the movie Vanathai Pola, the brotherly figure played by Vijaykanth holds a plastic sheet to a leaking roof over his family for a whole night in an exaggerated show of sacrifice.

Some of the movies that have inspired the play

● Suryavansam

● Anbadhavan Adakadhavan Asaradhavan

● Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya

● Vanathai Pola

Watch the play at 4 pm and 7 pm on Sep 16 at Alliance Francaise of Madras. For tickets, log on to Eventjini.com