CHENNAI: I recently adopted a kitten. I thought they should be able to use the litter box as they follow and learn from their mother. But she doesn’t seem to know how to use it. How can I get her to?

— Nikhil

Dear Nikhil

Contrary to popular belief, cats do not learn to use the litter by watching their mother or other cats do it. In fact, it could backfire as cats generally prefer to have their own private litter boxes, yes — boxes, and don’t really share. Cats are clean animals and instinctively learn to use the right places. They usually look for adequate spaces with options of rough patches and sand like dirt. In fact the litter boxes that we have are designed to mimic these requirements.

Get at least 2 litter boxes for your cat to use alternately and keep them in places where she frequently uses, but definitely away from her food and water and sleeping areas. Regularise her feeding schedule and take her to the litter box every time she has had a meal or woken up from a long sleep or had a good play session. If there are accidents in between treat it as one and clean up quickly with an enzyme cleaner or vinegar to avoid the scent remaining. If you catch her in the process and if you can do so without too much of a mess, pick her up and put her in the litter box. Keep the litter box clean as cats like their litter boxes to be clean. Refill and spread the litter as much as possible.

As for the ‘Dont’s’ — Avoid leaving your kitten alone in the house till she is properly house-trained. If you have to, use smooth tiles and avoid rough surfaces as it could confuse her between this and the litter. Do not reprimand or hit her, as it will make her afraid of you and could even encourage her to do it in inaccessible areas like behind the sofa or under the bed.

Consistently follow the steps to teach her to use the litter box with the end goal in mind and don’t get discouraged by minor incidents. If she uses the litter box or even as so much only touches it in the first few days, praise and reward her. She will learn soon.

(Having trouble house training your pet?

Write to our expert at pet.faqs@gmail.com)