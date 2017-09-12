CHENNAI: Nature has the power to heal, which is why a trip to the mountains, beaches or just a walk through a beautiful garden is so refreshing. Flowers too are healing; ever wondered why red roses are associated with love and romance? That is because they have the energy to open up the heart chakra.

So says, flower-card reader and therapist Revathy Krishnakumar who has been certified by renowned naturopath Robert Reeves from Australia. “Flowers can heal specific situations and physical, emotional and spiritual issues and bring back joy and beauty in people’s lives,” says this therapist who practices in Bengaluru.

Flowers with their vibrant colours, essences and energies can be used in various situations. For example if you want to remove negativity from your home, you can spread white rose petals all over and pick them up after a couple of hours and bury them in the earth. African violets can be placed in your office and home to cleanse and clear negativity. Frangipani aids in mediation as it helps to open up the crown chakra. It can up your energy levels and helps in spiritual communication, enhancing your intuition. The real flowers or picture of this flower can be used during meditation and also can be used during puja.

Flower therapy cards are used by trained healers who have been certified by Robert Reeves and, it is believed that healing can even be done over long distances. The healer picks up cards for the client and can interpret them. “You need to have a strong intuition and psychic abilities to read these cards,“ says Revathy.

Lavender is destressing and spraying its essence on your pillows can help you relax after a tiring day, rose essence brings more love into your life as it opens your heart chakra and heals it.

Daffodils (remember the poem by William Wordsworth?) open up communication channels and help in making better speeches and writing better. It also helps in completion of projects and meeting deadlines.

“Counselling follows the card reading session and the key words here are love yourself. Unless you like yourself and accept yourself for what you are, true happiness will always elude you,“ says Revathy.

History of flower therapy

Edward Bach, in the early thirties, devised this therapy after observing his patients.

In this method, flower essences are administrated orally or percutaneously

These solutions are made in brandy or water

Philosophy says that illnesses come when an individual acts in conflict with his or her soul’s purpose

Clinical trials have disputed claims of flower therapy

Ills & remedies

Agrimony - Tortured despite cheerful face

Aspen - Fear of unknown things

Beech - Intolerance

Centaury - Unable to say ‘no’

Cerato - Lack of self confidence

Cherry Plum - Fear of giving up

Chestnut Bud - Failure to learn from mistakes

ChicoryChicory - Selfish and possessive love

Clematis - Dreaming of a better future without

concentrating in the present

Crab Apple - Cleansing remedy, also for self-hatred

Elm - Overwhelmed by responsibility

Gentian - Discouragement after a setback

Gorse - Hopelessness and in distress

Heather - Self-centredness and self-concern

HollyHolly - Hatred, envy and jealousy

Honeysuckle - Living in the past

Hornbeam - Tiredness at the thought of doing something

Impatiens - Restlessness

Larch - Lack of confidence

Mimulus - Fear of known things

Mustard - Depressed for no reason

OakOak - The plodder who keeps going past the point of exhaustion

Olive - Exhaustion after mental or physical work

Pine - Guilt

Red Chestnut - Over-concern for your loved ones

Rock Rose - Terror and fright

Rock Water - Self-denial, rigidity and self-repression

Scleranthus - Inability to choose an option

Shock - Star of Bethlehem

Sweet Chestnut - Extreme mental anguish, when everything has been tried and there is nothing left

Vervain - Being over-enthusiastic

Vine - Dominance and inflexibility

Walnut - Protection from change and unwanted influences

Water Violet - Self-reliance leading to isolation

White Chestnut - Unfavourable thoughts and mental arguments

Wild OatWild Oat - Having doubts over one’s direction in life

Wild Rose - Drifting, resignation, apathy

Willow - Self-pity and resentment

Source: The Bach Centre