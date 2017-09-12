CHENNAI: I grew up in a mini ‘zoo’. By zoo I don’t mean the ones you go and visit on vacations. This was a zoo with dogs, cats, foul, cattle, goats, sheeps and all that one could domesticate easily.

A small space filled with greenery, loving people and memories of my childhood, in Kodagu. Take a walk in any village at Kodagu, I can bet that you will find people talking to animals. Don’t be surprised though!

In my zoo, creatures come in small sizes and grow to be as old as they can get. There is always love to give. But, the love is complicated. My granny just can’t stand cats (but she is the one who always feed them), and I am phobic to cows!

Yet we all somehow get along. There are people who ask me if I’m a cat person or a dog person. Well, that question confuses me. I can’t choose! I like all of them. Except for the cows, of course! How do you pick a favourite when there’s a hen that behaves like a cat, a cat that acts like a dog, and a dog who behaves better than a human?

I stay away from home now, but it’s a constant yearning to rush back home every weekend! Laze around and cuddle the cats and dogs, you know! Not getting to stay with them all day long isn’t disappointing. The fact that even after all the cuddles and kisses, they listen only to my Pa!

I recollect one such incidents when we were all set to go to the estates in my dad’s jeep. My sister and I had to get our dogs in too, but they just wouldn’t budge. Right when we had given up on them and were about to pick each of them (We had three of them back then) and put them in, my Pa comes by and says, “In!” and, there they go— in to the jeep. All I could do was roll my eyes and shut the door. They were my pets too, you see. Traitors! Yet, I don’t have a reason not be home-sick just to be with them!

I can go on with a hundred stories like this. When you have pets at home, you live a different life. You share your space (plate, food and bed too). You become a family. The pet will be yours and you get to be its human! What’s better? If you like one, get one and live a few stories together! If you are in a city, and are asking my opinion, get one only if you have the time (A big no if you work from

9 am to 10 pm) and space (a park nearby, at least) for them. A healthy pet is the one that’s happy. Keep your pets happy, be happy. Now, go make that wise choice.