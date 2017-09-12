CHENNAI: P Harinath has been a Brand Ambassador of Bacardi for six years. He has 12 years of experience in the field of mixology. He is the winner of Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition — 2010/11 and epresented Asia in the global finals held in Barcelona and was among the top three global finalists. He was among the top eight bartenders of India in 2010 and 2011, and has won various several bartending competitions in India. He is the GM of M’Bessy Kitchen and bar at Adyar.

How would you to describe god to a child?

I would say, ‘Look at your mom’.

What would be your first words to God, if he/she appeared in front of you?

Thank you, god .

If there was a dare or challenge you would like to give god, what would it be?

Make my wife ask fewer questions.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

A beautiful drink.

Your most godly encounter?

Once before a competition abroad, I had applied for a visa and it got approved just days before the day I had booked my flight tickets. That was providence.

What if god were your neighbour? How would you treat him?

We’d chill over a lot of drinks.

What do you think will offend god ?

Asking for more.

A prank you would pull on god ?

I’d ask him for all his girlfriend’s numbers.

If there is one thing you would want god to change, what would it be? Why?

Make education available for all.

Hollywood or Bollywood : Which industry would you cast god in? Why?

Kollywood, so that he’ll have Rajnikanth for company.

Which actor/actress would you want god to look like?

Rajnikanth

What are the three things you would ask god for if you went to heaven?

Nothing. Heaven itself is everything.

Where would you take god first on a Chennai tour?

Amethyst for its serene atmosphere.

What drink would you make for god?

Daiquiri