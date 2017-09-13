CHENNAI: Three-year-old Gitwin Challa drank paint thinner mistaking it for water at his house in Nellore on August 20. His parents, rushed him to a nearby hospital but he wasn’t responding to treatment. After 23 days, almost 200 km from home, Gitwin made a full recovery at the Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital in Chennai where he cut a cake with his family on Tuesday.

With liver and kidney failure and acute pneumonia, doctors decided to put him on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation. (ECMO), a very expensive system.However, hailing from a poor background, Gitwin could not afford such treatment.“We called in ECMO specialists from Malar Fortis hospitals and Gettige India lent us an ECMO machine and Gitwin was put on ECMO treatment by the same evening,” said Bala Ramachandran, head of the department of intensive care and emergency medicine at Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital.

Donations poured in after requests were put up on social media. “This is the first time a thinner ingestion has been treated with ECMO,” claimed Ramachandran.Gitwin was on ECMO for eight days and was attended to by K Balakrishnan, an ECMO specialist and his team from Malar Fortis hospitals. Gitwin’s parents thanked the hospital and its staff for providing right treatment and saving their child’s life.