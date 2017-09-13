CHENNAI: I am called the ‘Madchef’ for two reasons. One, because I am from Chennai which was formerly known as Madras. Second is because back from 1994-97 I was known to make a no-wait infusion cuisine at a time when everybody was expected to follow tradition. I was always fond of making new dishes and was the first to introduce paneer tikka pizza, which was made fun of at that point only to become popular later on.

If someone enters my kitchen to learn I expect them to give nothing less than 100%. When we create new dishes, it may be too early for the time but we select dishes based on a balance of feasibility and the scope for marketing. My first dish was a cheese fondue when I was five, inspired from an Asterix comic with some help from my grandmother. It came out pretty well. I have come a long way and have created my own inventions like the orange peel what the corner and white chocolate pasta.

My inspiration comes from all around. I refer to the flavour wheel and keep innovating to make new dishes. Food is my calling and I have the ability to visualise what a dish will look like, even before it is made. I can smell flavors and tell if a dish is salted, just by smelling it. I consider this my superpower.

I remember a funny incident from college. There was a friend who rarely attended classes. During one of the tests when we had to make pasta and kheer, he ended up putting olives in the kheer and grapes in the pasta because he couldn’t make out the difference between the two and it was hilarious.

My comfort food comprises of anything made at home. For example, a good meal would be curd rice with pickle. I love to cook for my family and friends and I love the food that my family cooks for me; food is all about memories. My daughter is my biggest critic. If she likes something I have made, then it’s definitely the best.

Molecular gastronomy is neither good nor bad but it’s definitely fun. Food wastage is a big issue in the food industry. I am the kind of guy that finishes what’s on the plate, no matter how bad or good it is. It is sad to see people load up their plates even if they cannot finish it just because they feel they have paid for it. I am connected with a couple NGOs that collect excess food and give them to the needy.

To anyone who is new to cooking I would say, just go ahead and try without worrying about perfection. It will come eventually. Ensure you are able to recreate whatever you do. My latest culinary experiment includes hope beef burger with an onion marmalade and slow cooked pork ribs.