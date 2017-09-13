CHENNAI: Tucked in the quiet lane, off the bustling main road, Robusta Kitchen is perfect for a hearty vegetarian meal. It serves up an exquisite variety of Indian, oriental, Thai and Italian cuisines The Robustaa list of highlights also includes pastas, schezwan varieties, chilli paneer and their signature Nutty Lindt chocolate shake.

The Robustaa brand was founded by Vishal Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Hari Krishnan in 2011. Vishal, who is the brand owner, was a regular customer at a sheeshah cafe during his college days where Hari Krishnan was working. That is where the inspiration started. “It took almost two years for us to come up with the brand. We started the restaurant cum sheeshah cafe at Kilpauk. That place is still a credo of good music and good food,” said Hari.

This is the first fully fledged restaurant under the ‘Robustaa’ brand. “We are planning to launch another sheeshah cafe by November at ECR this year. We are also planning to open a joint chain ‘Robusta express’ where people can come eat and go,” said Vishal, brand owner.

One of the most recognisable faces in Chennai Sam Paul, along with Siddharth Sonthalia, GM, Express Publications, officially launched the vegetarian menu. “I have known Vishal for a long time and I hope this new venture is just a beginning and they will open up more such outlets across the city,” said Sidharth.

Vishal said that they’re planning to launch three more Robusta Kitchens next year. “Discussions are going on and hopefully by the start of next financial year, we will start working towards it. I am positive because of the response we have received from our customers and well-wishers,”he added.