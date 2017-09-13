CHENNAI: Namma ooru on social media has quite a lot of fans, and Instagram has added the much-needed razzmatazz to keep it going. Short photos, quick captions and Insta-stories are new ways of discovering the city. Where to buy exotic cars and bikes, interesting events, unique fitness regimen, best food joints and hangouts...phew! The list is endless as Abinaya Kalyanasundaram discovers Chennai on Instagram

Foodtalk_chennai

The tagline reads, ‘Know your city’s food outlets a lot faster and better’, and it couldn’t be more accurate. This is the go-to place for all things food in Chennai. From traditional South Indian meals, to the latest Barbeque food bike, you can find great food, greater descriptions and drool-worthy photos that will make you ditch your diet! And the best part is, there’s something for every type of foodie — budget-friendly, dessert maniac, chaat-lover, south Indian, north Indian, Italian — you name it. Disclaimer: Only for those for stomachs of steel, and appetite equal to that of an African elephant.

Followed by: 18.8k

Why you should follow: Great photos, great food, instant new restaurant updates!

Chennai_india

Sourced from Chennai-based Instagrammers, this page curates splendid frames of namma Chennai that capture the very soul of the city and its people. Whether you’ve moved to the city recently or are a Madrasi through and through, the pictures can make you realise just how beautiful this city is, behind all its nasty traffic and grime.

Followed by: 12.8k

Why you should follow: Unbelievably beautiful photographs of Chennai

Indiancurrytrail

We tried to keep just one mention of a food profile but this one was too hard to avoid. Owned by Uma Ramanujam, her posts detail what she carries for lunch everyday — and boy will her lunchbox make you jealous! Spirelli pasta in alfredo sauce with sweet corn, combined with a carrot and cucumber salad and pomegranate for snacking, Mixed veggies,pickled jalapeno and cheese sandwich with tawa paneer tikka and orange and peanut salad — Her #indiancurrytraillunchbox series shows simple lunches through minimal photographs. She manages to make a well-balance and healthy lunch every day!

Followed by: 11.4k

Why you should follow: Delicious and easy lunchbox ideas, to make your office day better!

Chennaiexotics

This one is for all you petrolheads(yes that’s a real word) and bike enthusiasts! Post after post with shining Lamborghinis and Porsches, to the latest Kawasaki Ninja on our roads, Chennai exotics profile is filled with the wildest vehicles that your dreams are made of. The page also gives you some pointers on where to get products like light carbon fibre accessories and other tips.

Followed by: 26.2 k

Why you should follow: Awe-inducing photos of truly exotic cars and bikes

Tamilnaduparkour

You may already know about this enthusiastic group of young Chennaiites jumping around in the city’s parks. Parkour is a holistic mind-body form of movement, and there’s a dedicated team here in namma ooru. You can see them making the most of the available equipment in parks around Mylapore, Anna Nagar, Marina beach, to name a few, demonstrating parkour and teaching others as well. Just scrolling through the short videos on this page can give you instant fitness goals, plus, it’s incredibly cool to watch! Go give them a thumbs up! Also, they conduct classes if you need them.

Followed by: 1,211

Why you should follow: Fitness can be fun too, even if our moms call it ‘kurangu vithai’,

Misspinkshoes26

This Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Blogger from Chennai has been setting Instagram on fire with her elegant and stunning outfits and accessories. She tells you where she buys her clothes and accessories, and also tells you how to style and mix them around! Her ‘below 500’ series is also something to watch out for.

Followed by: 14.5k

Why you should follow: Fashion sources and styling tips

Chennaimemes

We’re all familiar that memes are the new news app for the millennials.

Anything from Chennai’s outrageously ambiguous politics to equally ambiguous weather, memes are the way we know what’s happening in the city. Bringing their brand of Chennai humour into the meme-world, Chennai memes will keep you laughing with their relatable digs at typical Chennai things, like “Sundal na Marina beach-u”, traffic spots, and what not. A delightful mix of laughter, knowledge, news, social causes and humour — it’s all here instantly.

Followed by: 283k

Why you should follow: To know what’s happening in the city, and have a good laugh!

Thingstodoinchennai

If you’re ever bored or have time on your hands, scroll through this profile to know what’s happening in town. Through a mix of curated posts and original, they highlight events, exhibitions, workshops and also other Chennai-things that only Chennaites can do — like taking a ride on ECR to finding the best rosemilk at Kalathy paper mart in Mylapore.

Followed by: 2,926

Why you should follow: Happening events, deals, discounts and other typical Chennai things in the city