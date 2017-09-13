CHENNAI: Metamorphosis, a co-educational platform kickstarted this year in April imparts entrepreneurial skills to the most important part of the society — students. It was started by Pavan Allena, who is now the CEO. Initially, he and his team faced a lot of difficulties. However, they were determined and invested long hours in the business.

As college students they had a tough time getting out of their habit of doing everything last minute. They set their daily, short-term and long-term goals. Everything on the whiteboard that is written under ‘Today’s Tasks’ need to be done before one goes to sleep.

“Planning can be a lot of fun, but what counts is the execution. Everyone needs to be questioned by their work. Since there are no hierarchies for the longest time in start-ups, its good to keep oneself in check for one’s responsibilities,” says Sirisha Pudipeddi, COO.

They started this programme for students because they were pretty young when they started out. They had to learn everything on their own as there were no online guides to teach them how to do real-life tasks. So they felt that if this programme gave one a final push to start something of their own, then it’s the most wonderful thing to have achieved.

In the initial stages everyone had to do everything. Start up founders get photocopies and print outs and also meet clients to make business deals. Plan of action changes every day. You learn something new every day. So you keep your core idea strong but stay flexible enough to make changes on the go. “There are three skills required in a startup — determination, thirst for learning and socialising. The first because a you have a lot of doubts. Second, because you can never know enough. Technology is revolutionising the way we do things. Today you thought just adding hashtags was enough for your posts, tomorrow you realise there is something called Adwords. And it goes on. Lastly, it is important to have thousand and one social connections,” adds Sirisha.

The team conducts programmes in schools on the weekends or as part of their academic curriculum. The kids learn real-life skills through programmes like propeller and launchpad. It helps develop their entrepreneurial skills, which all institutions including the corporate biggies look for while hiring. In Metamorphosis their minds are made sharper as the programmes encourage critical thinking, problem solving, leadership, tenacity, creative thinking and team work while at the same time they are exposed to the real world scenarios and are equipped to face the same.

Sirisha adds, “Entrepreneurship is not just about owning your business, it is about creating something on your own. It’s about hustling hard and making a legacy.”