CHENNAI: Shoulder rolls are necessary to mobilise and warm-up the shoulders. And when integrated with breathing, they are more effective. Here’s how you do them...

STEPS

Stand with your feet hip distance apart and arms by your side. Now scrunch the shoulders forward as you round your upper back. Inhale and pull your shoulders up towards your ears. Exhale and begin to roll them back so that the shoulder blades get close to each other. This is the final position and completes one round — see picture, the upper chest will be stretched at this point. Repeat bringing the shoulders forward and complete the sequence. With practice you should try and hold the final position for a few extra counts. You may even try the reverse movement — starting from the shoulders pulled back position as you inhale and end with the forward scrunch as you exhale. Always end with the forward to back roll as described first.

BENEFITS

Shoulder rolls open up your chest and relieve the upper back as well as stiffness in the cervical spine.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Do not try fast movements. Avoid shoulder rolls if you have a frozen shoulder — rest it till it heals.

(The writer is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru)