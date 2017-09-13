CHENNAI: What started as a humble home-made chocolate business for Krishika Rajkumar, today has transitioned into a main stream restaurant business through her venture Kichees Kitchen. Ecstatic after her restaurant turned one year this month, the entrepreneur and IIPM graduate who runs the kitchen along with a bakery under the same name, talks to us about her love for chocolates, being a ‘mompreneur’, shopping for therapy and more!

Was becoming an entrepreneur always a dream?

Well, to be honest no, it wasn’t. I was just interested in chocolates — both eating and making them. So, once I completed my hotel management course, I started making handmade chocolates from home. Then as I started getting orders from close friends and a few corporates, it expanded in a small scale and I hired people. After being a part of food and servicing, and realising how it made me happy, I decided to start my own restaurant that catered to a larger audience. But, I think I should attribute my entrepreneurial streak to my mother. She is a businesswoman herself and maybe I acquired that trait! (Smiles)

Does the name Kichees have a history?

(Laughs) Not really. It is my nickname and, before I started putting a name label for my chocolate business, I was thinking of different names that would reflect me and the business. So, I finally decided to go with Kichee and now that’s become the brand!

What about the food industry/ food do you love the most?

I am not really a foodie but, I love experimenting with food — both in terms of coming up with new dishes and tasting new cuisines/dishes. In that way, the industry has a lot of offer. My husband and I visit different restaurants every weekend to try new dishes from different cuisines. It helps me in keeping myself updated on what’s new.

What’s your favourite cuisine?

I love continental food, pastas and pizzas. Despite being a south India, I don’t have the palette for typical south food. But, I can devour pizzas and pastas at any given time! (Quips)

Dishes in your menu that you love?

Since ours is a fusion restaurant, a lot of thought, research and trials went in, before we came up with the menu. The Chi-Ta — a mix of Chinese food and Pita bread, the Paan Panacotta and the potato paneer boat are some of my favourites. I am sure you won’t find this anywhere.

A mother, a wife and an entrepreneur — one thing you associate with each role?

My baby is two years old now and she’s growing along with my restaurant. For me, the last year has been ‘baby time’. But, I manage and love taking care of her and the business. I had an arranged marriage and have been married for five years now. But, my husband and I have a lot of common interests. One of which is our love for pizza and pasta! He also helps me with managing the business. This is one thing I have been extremely lucky with — a supportive husband, mother and in-laws.

Do you have any childhood memories of the city?

I live in Kodambakkam now but, as a child, I was in Tnagar. The locality has changed a lot now. Be it the ever crowded GN Chetty road or any road in Tnagar for that matter, I have seen them change. I studied in Holy Angels schools and used to travel by cycle through those roads. I have photographic memories of those days, which are very pleasant. If I ever plan to open another outlet to Kichee or for my bakery, I will definitely think of opening it in T Nagar. I love Chennai for everything that it is. If I were to relocate to a different city someday, it would be very difficult for me!

Shopping or travelling?

Shopping! I shop to unwind and relax. My picks are mostly clothes, accessories and anything that would make me happy. I do like travelling, but I don’t travel very often. If there’s a places I would like to go, it would be Paris, for the different variety of chocolates.

Will Kichee become a multi-outlet brand?

Well, that’s the long term plan. But, I will be focusing on opening an outlet for the bakery soon. Opening another outlet for the restaurant, might take a couple of years. I am also keen on carving a niche when it comes to packaging - of pastries and chocolates.something out of the box and synonymous to Kichees.