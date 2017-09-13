CHENNAI: Leaving a mark and being remembered for the work we have done is something we all want. Meet Arvind Radhakrishnan and Syama Harini are tryng to do that by making their audiences laugh at the recently held event at Bay 146, Hotel Savera, in the city.Arvind, a chartered accountant, took to the stage two years ago. He was driven towards it after he performed a similar genre in an annual day function at his office. Since then, he has been a regular attendee of all the open mics the city has ever hosted. “The adrenaline rush that you get when you are on stage is the main reason I do stand-up comedies. That high we get...I am a devotee of that excitement,” smiles Arvind.

Syama slipped into this culture by managing stand-up comic shows. As a PR executive at Evam events, Syama had the opportunity to work closely with many pioneers of city’s stand-up comedy genre. “I started a year ago. Organising shows for Bay 146 inspired me to try it out and when I did, I received decent response,” says Syama, who still works with Evam.

Arvind has done over 50 shows including several corporate shows too. He recalls that when he debuted in 2015, he didn’t have a clue about stand-up comedy or how to write a show. “In my case, it was all in reverse gear. I debuted first and then six months later, I attended a workshop on stand-up comedy to know more about it. I learnt about writing and presenting techniques of the show. For example, I didn’t even know about ‘applause break’ or ‘the rule of three’,” chuckles Arvind.

Syama writes for a show by observing everyday life. She also channels her frustration and anger into her jokes. “When I am frustrated with studies or work or whatever bothers me, I write and make jokes about it. I have written about my college, the subject of economics and so on,” grins Syama.

“I choose a variety of themes. I talk about CA, about my school days, my likes and dislikes. It all comes from my experience. When I am up on stage, I am just an extension of what I am in real life. I

don’t know how to project myself as someone else,”says Arvind

Syama never faced any objection from her family or her societal circle. She also doesn’t see competition as a threat. “The comic fraternity was warm and welcoming when I decided to join the pack. As long we have good content and time to write, we can sustain in this field,” adds Syama.

Arvind begs to disagree. “Stand-up comedy fraternity will see a new light only when the audiences believe in the genre and prioritise us along with movies and other source of entertainment. They should not think twice before paying for a stand-up comic event,” he opines, and adds that Chennai is yet to get serious about comedy. “We have hardly 20 full time comics here but in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru, each has over 50. So there is a lot of evolution happening in the field. I have performed in multiple cities and I know the difference in the vibe. It is a part of their culture but we are yet to crack it.”

How do they analyse their jokes? “Open mics are like practice ground for us. We check our jokes there and analyse mistakes,” says Arvind, and Syama concurs. “I am going to make it as my fulltime career. Hopefully it will happen soon,” says Syama while for Arvind, it is a long term objective. “I am not getting that kind of money from stand-up comedy that I can fully depend on it. If a day comes where I make more money through my routine than through accounting, that will be my day of reckoning,” laughs Arvind.

TIME TAKEN

Arvind performed a show for 45 minutes recently which took him almost two years to prepare. Syama’s performance duration touched down 15 minutes with the Bay 146 last week. Her way of writing is collective and takes a month for 15 minutes.