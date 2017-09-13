CHENNAI: The fashion industry has most often been associated with a lot of stereotypes and misconceptions. Body shape, colour, features, age, and several other factors have always played a major role for deciding the future of a model in this glamourous industry. And in India, modelling is not taken seriously as a career, especially if you are married and have children. As a married woman, you are expected to behave, dress and talk a certain way. Breaking these stereotypes and going on to becoming the sixth runner-up in the Mrs Universe Pageant 2017 was Neha Banerjee, who was also the winner of Fem Mrs India 2016. The model and mother of a nine-year old has been in the city for over nine months, talks to CE about her journey and being in the industry after marriage.

“Ever since I was 16, I knew I wanted to be a model. And coming from a small town like Nagpur, and being born into a family full of engineers, it was not easy to convince my family. And before I knew it, I was married off, at 21. But I still had the passion for modelling and really wanted to get into the industry. And with the support of my husband and family, I trained and also signed up for a couple of assignments,” explains Neha.

Neha, who won Mrs Bravery and Beautiful Eyes at the international pageant which was recently held in Durban, South Africa, had competed with married women between 21 and 45 years from across 84 countries to win her title. The eight months of training and 12-day pageant, she says, has made her a better person. “The theme for Mrs Universe 2017 was women empowerment. It was called ‘One Voice’ and we were fighting against domestic violence. We got to meet a couple of survivors and counsel them. It was a life-changing experience for me personally. The fact that I was able to motivate and make a change, even if it’s in the lives of a handful of people is an achievement in itself for me.” she smiles.

What is the scope for married women in the industry? She admits that in India it is still difficult for a married woman to make a mark in the field of fashion and especially in modelling. “Many times people who approach me for an assignment or an advertisement, are unaware that I am married. When they realise I am married and have a kid, they apologise and take back the offer,” rues Neha.

Although there seems to be a change in the way this is going, the pace is really slow. Neha further explains that nowadays there are a few more people in the industry who are realistic and they prefer to cast models in an ad based on the need of the role. “They wouldn’t want a 16-year-old to do an ad for an anti-ageing cream; instead they are now open to casting someone my age for such roles. These changes are good, but I am hoping that more people accept and welcome them,” she adds.

Sexism is a reality in Neha’s life and judgments are never far behind. “From ‘Being a model is not what a sanskaari bahu would do’ to every stereotype about a married woman’s duties — you name it, I’ve heard them all. People would often comment and talk ill about me and my family. I have even got inappropriate messages over social media. It was not at all easy. I had a mandatory bikini round during the pageant; it was not accepted by many,” she explains.

“There can be a lot of things to demotivate you, but you need to keep moving forward and make a mark for yourself,” she adds. “I’ve been working in Chennai for over nine months and I am in love with it. People here are so warm and down to earth. And I would love to do more assignments here,” she smiles.