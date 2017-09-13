CHENNAI: The curtain raiser for the third edition of India’s largest wellness conclave — the Radiant Wellness Conclave 2017 was held at GRT Convention Centre recently in the presence of Col David Dehasahayam, chairman and MD, Radiant group; Dr Renuka David, a medical expert on wellness, preventive health care, weight and age management and the pioneer of the conclave; Dr Anna Chandy, chairperson of the Live Love Laugh foundation; and Rajiv Chelladurai, wisdom coach and leading motivational speaker.

The topic this year was ‘India tomorrow through the disruption of the nine dimensions of wellness’. The conclave wanted to bring improvements in all areas of life covered under nine dimensions — intellectual, physical, financial, emotional, health, occupational, spiritual, technology and social. The keynote speaker at the conclave was Shashi Tharoor, politician, thought leader and ex-diplomat.

The conclave witnessed nine other eminent speakers, setting the tone for the audience to understand the nuances to achieve holistic wellness. The list of speakers include — Rajdeep Sardesai, news anchor; Mithali Raj, captain, Indian women’s cricket team; Shaily Gang, product manager, ICICI Bank; Anna Chandy, chairperson, The Live Love Laugh foundation; Dr Sree Sudha Chepyala, medical director and TED speaker; Dr Velumani, founder, thyrocare technologies; Rajeev Chelladurai, motivational speaker; Dr Santhosh Babu, IAS officer and CMD of TN handicrafts development; and Dr Renuka David. Danseuse Dr Padma Subramanyam and former tennis player Vijay Amritraj shared the stage on the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Col Dehasahayam said, “The Radiant Wellness Conclave was conceived to alleviate the lack of intellectual discourse in the city and to address the wellness of the people. That’s why we have various experts sharing their knowledge and experiences.”Concurred Anna, who said, “Through this conclave, I want to dispel the stereotypes and stigma that is attached to mental illness and steer a new conversation in the right direction towards mental health. .”Rajeev, who spoke on spiritual wellness that many of us overlook, opined that life is not just about EMI’s and net worth. “If we hold on to our spiritual wellness, we will never lose our joy,” he added.