CHENNAI: A former street child, living on the pavements near central station, S Sangeetha, a first year student of Queen Mary’s College, has come up in life the hard way. On Wednesday, at the flagging off ceremony of the Bharat Yatra — A Safe India for Safe Childhood, undertaken by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi at Stella Maris College, Sangeetha said the dreams of street children are at a risk of not being realised.

There are issues such as child labour and exposure of harmful addictive substances that can spoil their life. Calling for strict action against owners indulging in child labour, she posed, “The government wants a clean India, but what about a poverty free country?” Speaking right after her, Satyarthi said that Sangeetha had made all of us angry. “But that anger should not turn into violence but instead be used to challenge and change the society,” he added.

Stating that the honour and dignity of perpetrators (of child abuse) and not those of victims are lost, Satyarthi said this is a epidemic faced by the nation and needs to be fought.

For Justice Indira Banerjee, Chief Justice of Madras High Court and the guest of honour, the rally was a clarion call to stop violence against children.“It is most unfortunate that many children do not see childhood. The worst forms of exploitation is child trafficking, sexual abuse and child labour for economic reasons. It affects their psychology and has to be stopped,” Banerjee emphasised.

The Yatra which started from Kanniyakumari on September 11 will culminate on October 16 in New Delhi, covering 11,000 km and 22 states.