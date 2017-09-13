CHENNAI: Young entrepreneurs like me often feel insecure to speak to experienced businessmen. When dealing with numerous big companies you end up encountering elderly and high-profile people and it is natural to feel intimidated by them. But I tell all my young partners and colleagues to always speak to the head. More often than not, you will realise they will be excited to meet and interact with young entrepreneurs and share ideas with them. And when you treat them like clients/colleagues, you will catch their attention in a flood of yesmen. Do not be played by the middlemen...with all due respect, they are professionals just as we are. Value their work but don’t forget your worth. Stand tall.

Shiva Prasad, serial entrepreneur and founder of Digital Funnel.