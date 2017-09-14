CHENNAI: The dengue fever reported in Chennai and Kancheepuram will be controlled in 10 days, said Health Minister C Vijaya Basker on Wednesday. He was talking to the media while inspecting the fever ward in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, along with Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

Vijaya Basker said, “There are dengue cases in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts, but these will be controlled in 10 days. In other districts it is under control.” “There are 164 people under treatment in the fever ward of the hospital currently, of whom 39 have been diagnosed with dengue. Good treatment is being given to them,” he added.

Among the patients are seven police personnel, of whom six tested negative for dengue. They have been diagnosed with viral fever, said hospital authorities, adding that the results of the seventh personnel were still awaited.

However, said the minister, due to the apprehensions among the personnel, medical camps will be conducted in police quarters and police stations. There are 35,000 field workers working extra hours to contain dengue. The government has fogging and other equipment to control mosquitoe breeding, Vijaya Basker said.