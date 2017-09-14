CHENNAI: A 54-year-old painter was asphyxiated to death when he was cleaning a sewage tank in Taramani on Tuesday. Murugan was cleaning the sewage tank at his daughter’s residence when he collapsed.

Police said Murugan and friend Ezhumalai (50) were clearing the blockage in the tank, when Murugan fell unconscious. A few minutes later, Ezhumalai also fell unconscious. Locals noticed it and alerted Murugan’s daughter Ramya.

Locals and family members tried to pull out Murugan from the tank but failed. On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and pulled him out. The duo was taken to a private hospital nearby form where Murugan was referred to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered by the Taramani police. Murugan, is survived by his wife Lakshmi, and two children Ramya and Nandagopal. Murugan and his wife resided in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board quarters.