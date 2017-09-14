CHENNAI: Round two of the increasingly bitter factional feud in the ruling AIADMK is all set to commence on Thursday, the venue this time being the Assembly. Ahead of the deadline set for dissenting MLAs to respond to his notice summoning them, Speaker P Dhanapal held discussions with Advocate General Vijay Narayan on Wednesday.

This came on a day when the 18 dissenting MLAs, owing allegiance to sidelined former deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, approached the police in Coorg, Karnataka, seeking protection from Tamil Nadu police.

They alleged the Tamil Nadu police were intimidating them with false cases and luring them with promises of several crores of rupees provided they switch to the ruling faction.

“We have sought protection from Karnataka police and the officials at the station have agreed,” said former minister V Senthil Balaji who filed the complaint on behalf of other MLAs.

Meanwhile, P Vetrivel MLA, one of the dissenters, called on the Speaker. While he denied seeking an extension, another source said they were planning to raise the issue of intimidation.