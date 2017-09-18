Home Cities Chennai

Hundreds run in hope against cancer at Anna University

Hundreds of people from all age groups participated in the 9th Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research that was held at Anna University on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of people from all age groups participated in the 9th Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research that was held at Anna University on Sunday. The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Madras.

According to a press release, over Rs1.30 crore had been raised from various large and small contributors for cancer research through Rotary Club of Madras since 2009. The funds raised last year were used for cancer research projects of Vision Research Foundation (a division of Sankara Nethralaya) and Adyar Cancer Institute.

The Terry Fox run is an annual non-competitive charity event held in 53 countries to raise money exclusively for cancer research in commemoration of Terry Fox.Terry Fox was a Canadian athlete and cancer activist. He became famous for the Marathon of Hope, a cross-Canada run to raise money for cancer research. He himself ran with a prosthetic leg. Millions of supporters across the globe run every year to keep up his legacy to create cancer awareness and raise funds for research in the disease.

