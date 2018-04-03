‘I’d like to take God deep into a forest for a date’
Madhan Thanu is the founder of Sky Pix, an event management company and also doubles as a legal aid. He hosts several DJ nights and other shows in the city.
What would crack God up but also get him/her/ze thinking?
Helping others.
You get to co-write or direct
a movie with God, what
would you title it?
Power of God.
You get to create/change
something with God’s power.
Eradicate poverty.
Where would you like
to take God for a date?
Deep into a forest.
Do you think gender matters when it comes to God. If yes, what’s God’s gender?
Gender doesn’t matter. If God is a male, then he is a guiding force like a father. If he is a female, he loves unconditionally like a mother.
Your one question to God.
Why do bad people exist?
A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate to God?
Gods Must Be Crazy.
If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be?
Be happy make others happy.
What according to you
will offend God?
Hurting others.
If you had the power to
grant one gift to God,
what would it be?
Serving the orphans.
A spiritual place that you
would like to visit/love visiting.
I would like to visit Varanasi, Bethlehem or Mecca.
(as told to
Roshne Balasubramanian)