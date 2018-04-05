Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Woman found murdered in house, husband left gagged in bathroom

Police said the victim Gnanapriya's hands were found tied with a long rope and she was lying in a pool of blood.

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was found killed with severe head injuries in her house and her husband was left gagged in an unconscious state in the bathroom of the house in vadapalani area of the city.

The incident came to light when the owner visited the house around 6 am this morning. Police said the victim Gnanapriya's hands were found tied with a long rope and she was lying in a pool of blood. 

Her husband Prabhu, aged 27, too was found gagged and his hands were tied with a piece of cloth. He was said to be unconscious and is now hospitalised.

Police sources said Prabhu was working for the Vadapalani Murugan Temple for last five years. The couple which hail from Kancheepuram district were staying in the South Sivan Koil Street. 

Further investigations are on. 

TAGS
chennai murder case woman murdered Vadapalani area husband found gagged

