CHENNAI : TUC Kamadhenu Juice World

Located right next to the Besant Nagar bus depot, this juice shop is a boon to every weary soul in this neighbourhood. The 10-year-old shop boasts being one of the most hygienic shops in the lane. The visitors at Sri Varasiddhi Vinayakar Temple are the usual suspects at this shop.

Price varies from `15 to `60

Hot sellers: Dragonfruit, Address: 18, TNHB, 3rd Avenue, Besant Nagar Timings: 6 am to 10 pm

Grand fresh, Ellis Road

Tucked away in the quiet by lane of Ellis Road, this decade-old shop is known for its pure, raw juices, and adds no preservatives or syrups. Try their juicilicious Mix Match, Lovers Punch, and Custard Apple Bonanza. The owner, Kader, takes pride in the quality of the juices, indicating the reason for a loyal customer base. Price `15 to `50.

Amutham Juice Shop

You might have to push yourself into this ever-crowded juice shop. They are all here for Amutham’s popular palmyra (nungu) juice. Health enthusiasts can try their carrot and beetroot juices. J Selvan, the owner, says that once the order is placed at the counter, you will have your juice in seconds. But you know what’s more commendable? Three workers attend to over 1,000 customers every day.

Price varies from `10 to `80.

Hot sellers: Palmyra (nungu) and Tender Coconut

Address: 2/6, Station view road, Kodambakkam

Timings: 9 am to 10.30 pm

Babylon

Every college group has a juice shop hangout. And Babylon is one such that has witnessed many fights, cheers, and romance. The shop serves everything from fresh seasonal fruit juices to mouth-watering milkshakes like Sharjah. Their amla juice is a hit among the students. With over four branches and 12 workers, who work in shifts, Babylon is sure to make you feel ‘young’ with its offerings and the crowd. Price varies from `15 to `60.

Classic Hot and Cool Bar

Variety is the USP of this juice shop. And.... the size of the juice glasses, too. This juice bar serves tall glasses of juice, including every seasonal variant. Try their apple and muskmelon, which we are told is soul-soothing for this summer sun

Hot sellers

Sweet Lemon Juice (Mosambi)

Address

129-B, Church Road, Mogappair East

Timings

5 am to 10 pm



Hot sellers:

IPL milkshake and

Sharjah shake

Address: Multiple locations

Timings: 7.30 am to 12 am