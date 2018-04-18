CHENNAI : Ever wondered if your fur baby is craving for a good massage or a nice relaxing bath? Well, if your dog is anything like mine, who hates bathing but loves playing with water, then you should definitely take him/her for a day out to one of the many grooming centres in the city.Pet grooming is considered a luxury by many, but it is quite a necessity for maintaining a good relationship between you and your pet. In fact, one of the best times to forge a connection with your pet is when you groom them. “We often find pet owners who are unaware and sometimes neglect the maintenance involved with keeping a pet. We must understand that they cannot express their discomforts, and should be taken care of by their owners,” says Arunodaya Reddy, the owner of Pet 101, the pet store in Elliots Road, Besant Nagar.

Arunodaya’s golden retriever, Harley, inspired him to start the pet grooming service five years ago. Apart from importing special products for pets, they also offer various services, such as show grooming, basic bathing, nail cutting, fur conditioning, and ear cleaning etc. The services are priced between `500 and `2,000. On an average, Pet 101 receives 10-16 pets every day, a majority of which are dogs, and sometimes a few cats and rabbits too. “We use only branded products. Washing and grooming are completely different sections, so we have specialised groomers with more than three years of experience,” he says. They also have a boarding facility called ‘Harley and me’ at J Nagar.

Sangeetha, who runs Cutz to Cuddlez, a pet salon and spa in Anna Nagar, lists out the most common mistakes that pet owners make — allowing water to enter the nose and ears of the pet while giving them a bath, or cutting knots in fur with unprofessional tools and not brushing the fur frequently. Sangeetha and her husband ventured into this business because of their love for dogs. Their family look after 10 dogs. The name of the salon is inspired by the first letter of their dogs’ names — Candy, Trimmy, Crissy and Twinky.

“It’s funny how the smaller breeds bite the most and the larger breeds of dogs just want to cuddle with you. My husband has been on rabies vaccination forever,” laughs Sangeetha. They offer free services for first-time groomers and charge `500 for grooming an Indie dog. “It is necessary to encourage people to adopt Indie breeds. They are clever, active and the most lovable ones,” says Sangeetha.

So, how do the pets respond to these treatments? “Just like humans, dogs and cats also love massages. They feel relaxed, and dogs in particular, love pampering and to be touched,” says Chitra Suresh, the owner of Pretty Pawz, a pet grooming studio based in Anna Nagar East. They offer various services like de-matting, ticks and fleas treatment, pets gland care, teeth brushing, shampooing and conditioning. Chitra also shares a good bond with the stray dogs in her area, whom she takes care of. She feeds them and calls them by their unique names. “I always feed them biscuits once they finish their grooming session. This builds a bond, bringing them closer to our groomers and me,” says Chitra.

pet Summer Safety

Summer is here and pet owners should be aware of the dangers that the heat can bring to their animals. Humane Society International - India offers a few simple and easy-to-follow tips that can make it easier for your pets to tide over this difficult time.

Ensure that your pet has access to complete shade and ample water all the time. Dogs and cats quickly dehydrate, and it’s important that they regularly drink clean and fresh water.

Never leave your pet alone in a closed vehicle on a hot day. Being in a closed vehicle during summer can give your pet a fatal heatstroke. Besides, it’s illegal to keep animals unattended for a long time in parked cars.

Leave a fan running for your pet in the room he/she is in. Refrain from tying them in balconies, terraces, outside the gate or any other area where they are exposed to the sun.