CHENNAI : Matkatus is derived from a combination of ‘matka’ and ‘tussar’, two types of silk. The two-year old online brand offers a combination of different handloom and handmade textiles. The brand is owned by the techie couple Saiganesh Chidambaram and Vidya Saiganesh. They recently had a four-day exhibition at the CP Art Centre showcasing a wide range of dress materials, dupattas, saris and pouches. “This is our third edition and first one this year.

We organise exhibition once in six months for consumers to have a touch and feel of the fabric. We mostly offer materials because we believe that custom-made clothes are trending and people can stitch according to their style preference,” said Saiganesh. The four-day event offered options like ikat, kalamkari, chanderi and khadi. Artisan works like embroidery, hand-picked, hand-crafted and tie-and-dye materials were displayed. “We are involved directly with the artisans. And we also curate some products from different parts of the country. Every state has its speciality,” explained Vidya who has customers around the world.

The availability of various prints depends on the season when they are made. “Sometimes we might not have a particular work because of the seasonal impact. For instance, kalamkari handpaints cannot be done during rainy season. So we stock our clothes whenever it’s available,” she added. They plan to organise more exhibitions in other states and bring in more variety of prints. “We want to highlight the richness of craftsmen and crafts that our country can offer. Handloom is back in trend and there is constant revival. A lot of people have better knowledge of how things work. But the future of these artisans is uncertain. We want to preserve the maximum of their work, “ she said.

Orders can be placed online on their website Matkatus.