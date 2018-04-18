CHENNAI : Thushara Ann Mathew Kritish Vummidi and his wife Aishwarya are one of the many young power couples of Chennai, leading by example, blending the modern with the traditional. And not just in jewellery but in their daily life, too. Kritish is the fifth generation of the Vummidi family, which is a popular family jewellery brand here in the south. “The mantra to sell a jewellery is that you give it with a smile and the customer also takes it with a smile. Whatever you give them is going to be used in their most special occasion. It is an addictive field to be in,” he says. Kritish was keen to do something different from the family business, but sooner than later, he joined the business. In a chat with CE, Kritish talks about his school days, his love for food and being rooted. Excerpts follow:

Photo: Ashwin Prasath

In your school and college were you the studious kid or a back bencher? I was definitely more of a back bencher except that we didn’t have too many benches in our school (laughs). We had a small classroom. Before shifting to the UK for my higher studies, I studied in two schools — Akshaya School and Loyola School. Even during college, my friends and I were involved in extra curricular activites and sports more than studies.

Do you still play any sport? I was a zonal level athlete for high jump. I have played state level basketball, as well. Even now, I love playing. But with work and family, it’s hard to find time for playing.

Do you enjoy travelling? Tell us about one of your memorable trips. I love going to non-commercialised destinations, especially places that are filled with street food and local culture. I always makesure I spend at least one night eating street food, and trying their local flavours. One of my most memorable trips was to Helsinki, Finland. It is a quiet but beautiful place to go to in summer.

Tell us about your cultural participation during college days. I have been a part of almost every college and school culturals. However, I was more into dramatics. Back then, it was more like a reason to skip classes.

What is your relationship with food? I am a foodie. I love to explore different kinds of cuisines. I am bad at cooking, but I had to cook for myself when I was in the UK. Now that I am back home, my mother is the queen of the kitchen.

What makes you connect with the traditions set by your forefathers? My grandfather came to Chennai at a time when a plate of idli was a luxury. My great grandfather used to make jewellery at home and sell it from door to door. I have always been reminded of my roots. Today we are established but I wish I could work as hard as my grandfather.