CHENNAI : The little sparrow small yet braveIs flying into a dark cave…...goes the beginning of one of Yamini Prashanth’s poems titled The Brave Sparrow. It’s about a little sparrow that ventures into a cave, to bring back food stolen by a fox, which wants to trap the sparrow. The poem, really, is about hope. It talks about how valour and wisdom are a shield against all the greed in the world. The Brave Sparrow, is from Yamini’s latest book called Beyond the Sunshine, a collection of 55 poems on life and nature. As she’s all set for the book launch on April 22 in the city, the 16-year-old writer tells us more about her love for poetry and books.

Photo: Martin Louis

Yamini’s first book was a children’s novel called Mishti which she wrote when she was all of 11. A year after it was published, she wrote her second book of short stories for 6-8 year-olds called Best of Granny Stories. She does not remember consciously starting work on the book, Beyond the Sunshine. Talking about how she wrote the poems, every now and then, in a bout of inspiration, she says “Whenever I needed an outlet or felt the urge to write, I’d sit down with my yellow notebook. I do like writing in other formats, but poetry feels most natural to me.”

The book is divided into chapters like ‘reality’, ‘nature’ and ‘hope’; and while some of them are abstract, the others are straightforward narratives. “I wanted every poem to have a defining quality, like the one where someone is denied something, they soon realise they don’t need,” she shares. One of her favourites, however, is a poem she wrote on New Year’s Eve, called The Old Man. It’s about the narrator feeling sorry for a beggar, who knocks on a house, asking for alms; but she soon realises that it’s his home and he goes there to reunite with his family.

Talking about her process, the young poet shares that she follows no particular style, and never sits down to decide how a poem would build, before writing it. “I don’t believe in editing much or re-writing, but I do re-read a lot to check if I’ve encapsulated what I was feeling at that moment,” she shares. And if she sees herself getting self-indulgent with any piece, she simply scraps it.

Yamini is in class 12 now and is preparing to write the JEE exams. She doesn’t want to write for a living but aspires to continue writing as a hobby. Alfred Tennyson and Coleridge are among her favourite poets, and she believes that a lot of her writing is also influenced by Ruskin Bond and Enid Blyton. “I’m mostly a sunshine loving person, and I write my poems mostly on my terrace. But I’m learning that feelings are not sunshine all the time, like the title of the book suggests. And that’s okay too,” she shares.