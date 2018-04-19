CHENNAI: Chennai Customs officers seized 2.4 kg of gold, worth Rs 76 lakh, in a total of five instances, three on Wednesday and two on Monday.On Wednesday, two Malaysian passport holders, Cheng Li San (24) and Goh Chun Wei (32), arrived in Chennai and were intercepted at the exit of the arrival hall on suspicion that they may have concealed gold. On personal examination, five numbers of gold in cuboids of 24 karat purity, weighing 735 gm and valued at Rs 23 lakh and another five numbers of gold in cuboids weighing 750 gm of the same purity and worth Rs 23.5 lakh were found concealed by them in five small pendants worn in silver chains around their necks.

In another case on Wednesday, Thameem Ansari (37) of Chennai arrived from Dubai and was intercepted and searched. Two brown-coloured rubbery spread was found wrapped in transparent plastic covers and kept concealed inside the waist area of his trousers. Suspecting this to be gold, a gold assayer was called to extract and examine the same. The assayer after applying heat to the rubbery spread extracted 385-gm gold of 24 karat purity worth `12 lakh .

On Monday, Rajadurai (29) of Chennai arrived from Dubai and was found to be carrying IKON multimedia speaker that was unusually heavy. On dismantling the speaker, 42 square shaped gold sheets were found concealed in the transformer and one gold disc was inside the magnet of the speaker totally weighing 340 gm and valued at `10.6 lakh. The same day, a Sri Lankan woman, Rismi (34) who arrived from Colombo was found to be carrying nine gold cut bits and a coin inside her hair band weighing 225 gm and valued at `7 lakh.