CHENNAI: A chain snatcher died on Wednesday after he jumped off a building at Aminjikarai to escape from public.Police said on Tuesday, Aarthi (24) a private bank employee of Valasarakkam had got off a bus and was walking towards the bank when two bike-borne men snatched her eight-sovereign chain. “When she raised an alarm the public gave chase to the suspects. One of them Moorthy climbed a building and jumped off the terrace,” police said. Public alerted police who shifted Moorthy to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.