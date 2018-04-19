CHENNAI: Chennai is blessed this summer as temperature has remained normal till date though we are nearing the last week of April.By this time last year, the Indian Meteorological Department issued heat wave warning for 20 districts in north Tamil Nadu as temperatures soared several degrees above normal.

Now with strong off-shore winds setting in, mercury is likely to rise in next couple of days.

Weather blogger Pradeep John told Express that the dry north-easterly and off-shore winds would cause spike in temperature by at least 2 to 3 degrees above normal.On Wednesday, Nungambakkam weather station recorded 35-degree Celsius and Meenambakkam was much hotter clocking 37.3-degree Celsius, which is 1.6 degrees above normal. Some of the north interior Tamil Nadu districts such as Karur, Salem and Tiruttani have recorded close to 40-degree Celsius.