CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to furnish details about the steps taken to prevent crimes against women.A division bench comprising Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and M Dhandapani said crimes against women were on the rise, particularly chain-snatching and attacking or murdering senior citizens for gain when they were alone.The Special Government Pleader (SGP) submitted that the government was taking steps to curtail such crimes.

The bench told the SGP that merely providing counselling or conducting the investigation was not sufficient. “This court needs details about how many FIRs were registered in such cases, the status of investigation on those FIRs and the measures taken to prevent such incidents,” the bench said.The bench gave the directive orally when a PIL petition from advocate AP Suryaprakasam came up for hearing. In the PIL, Suryaprakasam said crimes against women were increasing and the government had filed a reply stating the steps it had taken. However, Suryaprakasam said the steps taken by the government were not sufficient.

“To prevent atrocities on women, the Nirbhaya Fund with an Rs 10-billion corpus was announced by the Government of India in 2013 and now a sum of Rs 3,100 crore was available in the said fund till 2017. In the last week, the Central government allotted Rs 2,919 crore under Nirbhaya Fund for 8 cities including Chennai, to lay special focus on women’s safety in public places and quick response system to create deterrence against crime in these safe cities,” he said.The bench posted the matter to June 6 for further hearing of the petition, which sought to implement the Nirbhaya Fund scheme within six months.