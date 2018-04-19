CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Brussels-Capital region for co-operation in several areas which include Smart City Mission, Urban Development and Shelter for Urban Homeless. A release quoted the Minister of Municipal Administration SP Velumani as saying the agreement aimed at promoting common values of democracy, human dignity, human rights, solidarity and environmental protection.

“I am also happy to note that the Brussels Capital Region, has already provided sufficient budgetary provision for projects, for civil society organizations, in partnership regions, including Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai,” he said. Velumani added that the Greater Chennai Corporation had already entered into a Memorandum of Understanding, with Ulsan Metropolitan City, Republic of Korea, for promoting friendly relations between the two cities.

Bianca Debaets, State Secretary for Development Co-operation of Brussels Capital Region, Jan Lyukx, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to India and Mark Van De Vreken, Consul-General of Kingdom of Belgium in South India were among those present.