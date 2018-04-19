CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will begin major engineering works to set right the track bend at the Arakkonam station on Friday. It is part of a plan to increase train speeds between Chennai-Katpadi and upgrade station infrastructure. The works proposed in 2008 involve increasing the length of platforms to accommodate 24 express coaches and straightening the up-and-down lines, which bend at the end of platforms towards Katpadi. The existing platforms could accommodate only about 16 to 17 coaches. At least, five to six coaches of all express trains stop outside platforms, causing a lot of inconvenience to elderly passengers.

Trains from Chennai running towards Katpadi are received at platform No 1, while trains from Katpadi moving towards Chennai halt at the second platform at Arakkonam. “Construction of platform and overhead lines have been completed. We have to link the existing track with the newly laid track at the western end of the station,” said a senior railway official from Construction Wing.About 87 to 91 express and superfast trains pass through Arakkonam towards Chennai a day. While the trains passing through Coimbatore, Salem and Erode reach Arakkonam via Katpadi, trains from Tirupathi, Renigunta and Mumbai reach Arakkonam via Tiruttani. Trains operated from Kancheepuram to Tirupati also pass thorough Arakkonam.

“Once the tracks get straightened, the non-stop trains can be operated above 90 kmph, reducing the travel time by 5 to 7 minutes initially and ultimately, will run in the Chennai-Jolarpettai section at the speed of upto 130 kmph,” said an official.As part of the works, two additional additional platforms have also been built to station suburban EMU trains, said officials. The works, supposed to be completed in March 2017, have got delayed owing to a shortage of funds and other operational constraints.

“The interlock works are crucial and signals need to be synchronised on both sides. More than 50 trains are scheduled to be cancelled and diverted. We are planning to complete the works in the shortest possible schedule to ensure that train services are not disrupted for longer duration. The work will reduce the travel time of both Express and EMU trains operated in the section,” added an officer.

Go-slow zone

Non-stop trains including Shadabti, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram Expresses have to slow down to 30 kmph at Arakkonam due to the track bend