CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will be holding public hearing on April 20 and April 23 to seek objections and suggestions from people as it plans to expand the Chennai Metropolitan Area to 8,878 sq.km, making it the largest metropolitan area in the country.

This comes as the government is going to implement the proposal to expand the Chennai Metropolitan Area to encompass the whole of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts and the Arakkonam taluk of Vellore district.

The public hearing will be held in DRDA Hall in the Collector’s office in Kancheepuram on April 20 and in Amma Maligai Kootu Arangam in Rippon Building on April 23, according to a release.Interestingly, the public hearing was called after a notification of the draft declaration dated January 22, 2018 was issued on January 31, 2018. Already a public hearing in this regard was held on April 13, 2018.