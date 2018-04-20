CHENNAI: Posing as customers, two armed men robbed a medical store employee at knife-point and made away with Rs 23,000 in cash and valuables at Abhiramapuram late on Wednesday. The men left the place with the loot after downing the pharmacy shutters. Triplicane resident M Vigneswaran (24), who has been working in the medical shop located near Moopanar flyover for the past eight months, was at the counter when two men in their mid-20s came on two bikes and waited outside the shop. After 20 minutes, they entered the shop and asked for sleeping pills. Since sleeping pills cannot be given without proper prescription, Vigneswaran asked them to produce doctor’s prescription, the police said.

Quoting the victim’s statement, the police officer said one man held a knife to Vigneswaran’s throat, while another took Rs 23,500 in cash from the drawer and snatched a gold chain from Vigneswaran and his mobile phone worth Rs 10,000. “After packing the cash and valuables, both fled the scene by locking the main shutter from outside.

After they left, Vigneswaran raised an alarm banging on the shutter repeatedly. Neighbours on the first floor came down and opened the shutter,” said the investigation officer.The incident happened around 10.45 pm. Vigneswaran, who came out within 15 minutes, lodged a complaint with police immediately. A search has been launched for the men.