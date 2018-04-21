A couple of years ago, when Abijit Ganguly was pursuing Masters at the Delhi School of Economics, he attended a comedy gig by Abish Mathew. He loved the show so much so that he decided to try his hand at comedy. Few open mics later he started getting offered more stage shows and began to enjoy what he was doing. In 2012, he stepped in to the corporate world, but Abijit decided to continue as a stand-up comedian on the sidelines.

“I felt like Batman. By morning I was in my formals, attending corporate meetings, and by evening I was rushing to my stand-up comedy shows. It went on like this for two years, and then in 2014 I decided to leave my job and get into stand-up full time,” he shares. The stand-up comic who shuffles between New Delhi and Mumbai, will be coming down to tickle the funny bones of namma Chennaiites on April 22 at an event hosted by Evam Standup Tamasha.

“I never used to watch a lot of stand-up comedy. I don’t have any source of inspiration in this field. But there was a satire show called Flop Show by Jaspal Bhatti, and I was a huge fan of it. It had a fresh and pleasant take on things around us,” he says. Often discussing a variety of topics including politics and society, Abijit tries to address serious issues with a hint of comedy. “Stand-up is indeed a powerful tool in terms of speaking against a lot of mishaps in the society and people’s outlook towards it,” he adds.

Abijit works on his scripts and practices his jokes, but also goes impromptu on stage. “It’s a mix of both because what might be funny to one need not be funny to the other person. Sometimes people also take offense. For instance, there was a college show in Siliguri, and before any show I always talk to the students about their rules and regulations. So I went ahead and joked about the same. Although it went well with the students, the faculty came up and said ‘Hey it was a great show but that one thing was slightly offensive’,” he recalls.

This will be Abijit’s full-fledged public show in Chennai. “I’m eagerly looking forward to it. With the kind of political turmoil going on at the moment, there would be plenty to talk about to the people. I just hope everybody takes it in a light vein,” he says.