CHENNAI: The father of a seven-year-old girl of Moulivakkam who was raped and murdered in February last year, has welcomed the Union cabinet’s move on Saturday to approve an ordinance that allowed courts to award death sentence to those convicted of raping children below 12 years of age. A Chengalpattu court had sentenced to death Daswant (23), a techie, in the case.

“Those who commit such crimes are not human beings. So, why should they enjoy fundamental rights” the girl’s father asked. “I think it (the ordinance) is a positive development. Death penalty should be awarded to those who commit such heinous crimes. What needs to change is that those convicted of these crimes should not be allowed to appeal against the death sentence.”

The court had held Daswant guilty of all charges, including those under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Madras High Court on April 11 ordered notice to police on an appeal filed by Daswant against the death sentence.“The number of proceedings involved in cases like this must be reduced,” the father said. “Rape cases of minors should be fast tracked. Once it is established that the accused is guilty, death sentence should be awarded immediately, “ he said.