CHENNAI: Chennai Port is being used to smuggle diesel illegally into the grey market in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by declaring it as mineral spirit by operators in Kakinada, according to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The DRI which had busted a diesel smuggling racket, said smugglers procured diesel from Dubai and under the garb of mineral spirit it was being smuggled from Chennai Port to various other places.

Searches conducted by officials in two container freight stations (CFS) revealed that 14 containers imported at Chennai Port in the name of SAF Petroleum and Aditya Marine landed at Sanco Container Freight Station and Gateway CFS, where the goods had been declared as mineral spirit.Diesel is a restricted commodity for import as per the foreign trade policy and is allowed to be imported only by Indian Oil Corporation and other oil marketing companies which meet the requirement of Petroleum Ministry and not allowed to be imported by others.

Investigation revealed that the gang which operated from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh not only imported the restricted item but also declared a much lower value, around 40 per cent of the actual value, thereby evading customs duty on the consignment.The gang had offices in Kakinada, a storage yard at Maraimalai Nagar, Chennai, and an office at Guindy to facilitate smuggling and distribution.“Dummy companies were opened in Dubai to purchase diesel and import it to Chennai by creating false documents and invoices. The price difference was adjusted by payments through hawala channels,” said a DRI press release.

It is learnt that in the past, these operators had smuggled around 5,366 tonnes (nearly 63 lakh litres) of diesel worth Rs 17.7 crore which came to 285 containers. The officials have seized the 14 containers of diesel worth Rs 1 crore under Customs Act 1962. Four persons, including a mastermind and a hawala operator, have been arrested.