CHENNAI: Relax on your cosy couch, grab some crunchy popcorn, and top up your data packs. Vaishali Vijaykumar lists 10 exciting, and nail-biting series streaming on Netflix, that are sure to keep you glued to your screen this season.

Ugly Delicious

Travel, cooking, and history. Isn’t it a dream combination? James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang stars in this travelogue that sends him on a journey to culinary hot spots around the world. He is joined by writers, activists, artists and other chefs who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers and tackle misconceptions.

Altered Carbon

Imagine yourself 300 years in future. A world where human bodies can be interchanged, and death is not permanent. Sounds alien? It is the story of Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman), who is the only surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors defeated in an uprising against the new world order. His mind is imprisoned for centuries until an impossibly wealthy businessman, Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy) offers him the chance to live again if he solves a murder. It is an adaptation of Richard K Morgan’s novel of the same name. If you’re a sci-fiand cyber punk fan then this show is for you.

Lost In Space

Imagine a family losing its way and landing up on another planet. That’s exactly what happened with the Robinson family. They fight against all odds to escape from aliens. Fortunately, they’re a family of space colonists who can try and get their spaceship on the right path.

Nailed It!

‘You too can cook!’ This is the exact feeling you would get if you watched the show! Home bakers who have a poor track record in the kitchen seek redemption, and cash, on this series. In each episode, three contestants try their hand at re-creating edible masterpieces. The projects don’t always turn out great, but the amateur baker who comes closest to recreating it takes home the $10,000 prize. Comedian Nicole Byer and renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres host the culinary competition. You’re sure to go on a laughter ride.

On The Block

This story follows the lives of a bunch of street-savvy friends figuring their way out. They face challenges in their predominantly Hispanic and black neighbourhood in South Central Los Angeles. Watch them survive and stand up for each other.

Requiem

For those with a fascination for supernatural powers and serendipity, this series might keep you busy this summer. Matilda Gray (Lydia Wilson), an ambitious musician and talented cellist, has her life suddenly turned upside down when her mother commits suicide. While going through her deceased mom’s possessions, Gray finds an old box filled with newspaper cuttings about the disappearance of a young girl from a small Welsh village myears ago. With her trusted friend Hal by her side, Gray travels to Wales to see if the case of the missing girl and her own mother’s death are in any way related.

Seven Seconds

It only took seven seconds for Peter (Beau Knapp) to run over Brenton Butler. Hate crimes based on racism have always garnered a lot of interest. This crime drama explores the aftermath of the hit-and-run accident. The longer the case drags on without a resolution the tenser the situation becomes. There are two groups: one which fights for justice for the black cyclist who dies, and the other which covers up for the police department.

Everything Sucks

It may be impossible to live without phones in the 21st century, but a whole group of nerds try to brave the ups and downs of teenage life without technology. These kids are determined and end up doing everything that is possible to seek attention. Luke (Jahi Di’ Allo Winston) falls in love with Kate (Peyton Kennedy) but there are no sparks of romance. Instead, she ignores him and decides to deal with her own issues.

The Mechanism

Conspiracies and scandals have become our two favourite words because of one leading to another. This drama revolves around the investigation of corruption in Brazil’s private and state oil companies and construction companies. The series is inspired by real life incident. For a true crime and investigation fan, gripping moments from the series can send chills down the spine.

Alexa & Katie

Alexa (Paris Berelc) and Katie (Isabel May) are the new best friends in town. High school phase is usually a roller coaster of emotions for most of us and it’s even more difficult for somebody who is dealing with other challenges. The story revolves around Alexa who is battling cancer as well as trying to adapt to the people who lead a normal life around her. Her best friend Katie makes sure that she is with her friend through her ups and downs at hospital, school, and home. With momentary bursts of laughter here and there, this series is as funny as its emotional to watch with your buddy.