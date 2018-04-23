CHENNAI: For those who enjoy every moment of adrenaline rush, boat houses on the East Coast Road might be just the right places where they want to visit this summer.

To boost tourism prospects on the ECR this summer, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department is deploying additional boats at Muttukadu and Mudaliarkuppam Boat House (or Rain Drop Boat House). Additional Kayak boats are to be introduced as they are in demand among the youth and IT professionals at the Mudaliarkuppam Boat House, say boat house caretakers.

"Since the demand is more among youth, 12 additional Kayak boats are to be added to the fleet," said C Krishnamoorthy, manager, Mudaliarkuppam Boat House.

"There are already eight Kayak boats. Another 12 boats - eight single seater and four double seater - will be added to fleet this week. Since there would be crowds of couples, we are procuring double-seater Kayak boats," Krishnamoorthy added.

A couple of additional speed boats and banana boats will be employed. The Mudaliarkuppam Boat House started attracting crowds after the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) launched water scooters and Kayak boats.

Also a proposal for two additional Jet Ski boats for the Muttukadu Boat House has been put forward. "The Jet Ski boats supply will be delayed a bit as they have to be imported from Japan. We were expecting their delivery by May, but the process is getting delayed," a source in TTDC said.

Moreover, six additional rowing boats and new motors for old boats have been sought from the TTDC.

The boat house caretakers also said extra life saving jackets and rescue boats were kept ready as a heavy inflow of tourists was expected for summer.