CHENNAI : As they say, ‘A dog is for life, and not just for Christmas’. As a child I always wanted a dog. I felt a strange connection with them and no one could beat that and I always found solace in them.

Before I got my first ever dog, I always used to feed community dogs in my neighborhood. One day as I was walking home after my tuition class, I found this adorable puppy on the side of the road and I immediately connected with him. September 21, 2016 was the day I will never forget in my life. I got him home without thinking if my parents will let me keep him or not. To my surprise, they were okay with it.

We named him Apu. It’s been two and half years since we have adopted him and I can see how my life has changed ever since. I have gained empathy towards a lot of things. Apu has taught me a lot in these two years.

When I’m back from college, he comes running to me with a huge smile on his face which turns my day around. He is a very aggressive dog at times and has been successful in sending me to a doctor for tetanus injection after he bites me. But that doesn’t make me mad at him as he realises what he has done and comes back to me with an innocent puppy face that melts my heart away. That face is something you can’t be mad at for long.

One of the unforgettable memories of Apu is when he first learnt to jump from a height. He would enthusiastically climb onto my scooty so he could jump again.He has stayed with me during my hard times even when my parents couldn’t help me. One of the instances I recall is when my grandma, who I was really close to, passed away and I just sat there crying to him. He was just looking at me, scared wondering why was I so worried. He sat beside me and barked until I stopped crying.

He has been such a great support to my grandfather as well. Every time my grandfather sits outside or goes for a walk, Apu joins him. The whole vibe of the house has changed because of him. It’s more joyful. And needless to say, he is been given more importance than me or my brother in the house. He is very special and means the world to me.