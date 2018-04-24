Many students are taking to the idea of a break after college for many reasons. From backpacking across the world to getting their hands dirty in community activities, students in the city tell VAISHALI VIJAYKUMAR what they would like to accomplish in a gap year

Harika, 20, MOP Vaishnav college

I’ve always believed that a gap year can be productive, contrary to the belief that it can dent your career, or make you lazy. If I had the chance, I would take a trip, and spend quality time with people. I’d try out different jobs and undertake projects on my own. During college, I could never explore subjects I liked enough, so I would indulge in some self-learning. I also gravitate towards a lot of social issues, so I’ll start researching and raising awareness on those, as much as I can.

Deepa Shankar, 22, DG Vaishnav College

I support the idea of taking a year off. Many students take a gap year for many reasons — preparing for competitive exams, changing one’s career, de-stressing from the previous course, etc. Whatever the reason, I believe it exhibits a student’s courage and willingness to take the time off to understand what they want, and pursue their dreams. Also, a year off might give them the change to recuperate from ill health, as most courses are highly strenuous. It makes sense for a student to take the time off, provided they have a purpose in mind and utilise it in the best possible way.

Gokul, 21, Madras Christian College

I might take a gap year soon. I would spend time travelling and exploring India. I want to broaden my spectrum of knowledge before taking a leap into my future career, because i feel a half-baked pie is as good as nothing. Also, it would be a great way to de-stress from the pressure accumulated over the past three years.

Nikhil Nandha, 21, SVCE

I would use the gap year to travel to exotic locations, or go backpacking around the world. This will give me an opportunity to know more about the people from different cultures and ethnicities, and it’s always fun to travel to new places.

Sarath, 22, AMET University

A gap year is ideal for anybody to take time and analyse their direction and goals in life. But in today’s competitive world, this is not really a great option. Professional companies tend to see it in a negative way. This affects people who wish to join professional jobs. Sometimes, a gap year completely leads to under utilisation of skills.

Shakthi Vel, 21, SVCE

A gap year need not necessarily mean a break. You can still stay focused and make things easier for your post graduation. My aim is to get into the hospitality and food industry. If given a chance, I would love to meet people in business and get their perspectives. I would spend my free time building my social network and working towards my goal.

Naveen S, 20, Jerusalem College of Engineering

I will definitely take a gap year and spend time thinking. From childhood, we are always in a race. So, a pause would mean looking at the past, and more necessarily, looking toward the future. It’s true that an idle brain is a devil’s workshop, so I would love to join some classes and prepare for cracking exams for government jobs. Optimism and patience should be the key to survive the gap year.

Shashank, 20, Icat College of Design

Immediately after college, I felt I wasn’t ready for a job yet. I wanted to refine my portfolio before jumping into a job, to feel confident about myself. So, I decided to go on a solo trip to Dharamsala for a month to teach basic computer skills to Tibetan refugees. What I learnt from that trip is priceless. I explored a new place, made friends from different parts of the world, got to teach and develop the little knowledge I had. I don’t think I would have got that if I didn’t take a gap year.

Aman Wasade, 25, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management

Two years ago,when I had just completed my engineering course, I met with an accident and broke my arm. I had to quit my job and take a break from my routine. That gap, which I thought was the worst thing that could happen back then, actually turned out to be blessing in disguise. I travelled (as much as I could), learned a new language, focused on myself and prepared for exams like SNAP and XAT, that were part of my long term goals. I felt like I was back on track.

Safura Sadaf B, 21, Stella Maris College

Gap years are a great way of finding what is your true calling. I took two years off after my bachelor’s degree in Economics and tried out a number of things —graphic designing, art and craft projects, and a calendar photo shoot. I’m in a better place now and I wouldn’t like it any different. If you feel like you need a year or two off, go ahead. Not all flowers bloom at the same time.