CHENNAI : For acne prone skin

Green tea: 1 tablespoon

Honey: 1 tablespoon

Lemon juice: 1 teaspoon

Brown sugar: 3 teaspoons

If you’re in the market for acne-free, glowing complexion — and why wouldn’t you be — you must try this. Leave the mask on for 10-15 minutes and rub it in circular motions for 1-2 minutes after that.

For blemished skin

Soak 7-8 almonds overnight and grind them

Tea-tree oil: 1 drop

A splash of milk

The best thing about this mask is that you could leave it on your face for a few hours and rest be assured that it will work wonders. Use this on a daily basis for best results.

For sensitive skin

Bananas: 2

Honey: 1 tablespoon

Yoghurt: 1/4 cup

After you peel and puree the bananas, add yoghurt and honey. Leave it on for about

20 minutes or until it dries completely.

This mask is so gentle and hydrating that

it will not inflame or irritate your already-sensitive skin. Follow it up with

an aloe-based moisturiser.

For dry skin

Avocado: 1

Yogurt: 2 tablespoons

Olive oil: 2 teaspoons

Honey: 1 tablespoon

The omega fatty acids in avocado and olive oil essentially work to hydrate between the skin cells. Combined with soothing ingredients like yogurt and honey, you can be assured of feeling supple and plump. It can get a little sticky though, so rinse well.

For dull skin

mashed papaya: 1/2 cup

Honey: 2 tablespoons

Egg white: 1, whipped

Add the glow back to dull and lifeless skin with this mask which is great if you have hyper pigmentation, sun spots and uneven skin tones. Papaya works a natural exfoliator, while honey and egg white bind the mask together.

Before you mask

Make sure your skin is clean and pores are open. To do this, place your face over a steamer or a bowl of hot water. Cover your head with a towel for 5-6 minutes.

After you mask

Rinse your face with warm water first, checking the hairline, under your nose, behind ears and the eyebrows. Once you’ve removed the mask, splash cold water to close your pores. Follow up with a serum and moisturiser, and you’re good to go.