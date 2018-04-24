Au naturel packs for glowing skin
CHENNAI : For acne prone skin
Green tea: 1 tablespoon
Honey: 1 tablespoon
Lemon juice: 1 teaspoon
Brown sugar: 3 teaspoons
If you’re in the market for acne-free, glowing complexion — and why wouldn’t you be — you must try this. Leave the mask on for 10-15 minutes and rub it in circular motions for 1-2 minutes after that.
For blemished skin
Soak 7-8 almonds overnight and grind them
Tea-tree oil: 1 drop
A splash of milk
The best thing about this mask is that you could leave it on your face for a few hours and rest be assured that it will work wonders. Use this on a daily basis for best results.
For sensitive skin
Bananas: 2
Honey: 1 tablespoon
Yoghurt: 1/4 cup
After you peel and puree the bananas, add yoghurt and honey. Leave it on for about
20 minutes or until it dries completely.
This mask is so gentle and hydrating that
it will not inflame or irritate your already-sensitive skin. Follow it up with
an aloe-based moisturiser.
For dry skin
Avocado: 1
Yogurt: 2 tablespoons
Olive oil: 2 teaspoons
Honey: 1 tablespoon
The omega fatty acids in avocado and olive oil essentially work to hydrate between the skin cells. Combined with soothing ingredients like yogurt and honey, you can be assured of feeling supple and plump. It can get a little sticky though, so rinse well.
For dull skin
mashed papaya: 1/2 cup
Honey: 2 tablespoons
Egg white: 1, whipped
Add the glow back to dull and lifeless skin with this mask which is great if you have hyper pigmentation, sun spots and uneven skin tones. Papaya works a natural exfoliator, while honey and egg white bind the mask together.
Before you mask
Make sure your skin is clean and pores are open. To do this, place your face over a steamer or a bowl of hot water. Cover your head with a towel for 5-6 minutes.
After you mask
Rinse your face with warm water first, checking the hairline, under your nose, behind ears and the eyebrows. Once you’ve removed the mask, splash cold water to close your pores. Follow up with a serum and moisturiser, and you’re good to go.