CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader S Ve Shekher today moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered against him for sharing a post that contained alleged derogatory references to media and women scribes.

In the petition, he submitted he was not the author of the Facebook post and did not know its contents when he forwarded it after receiving from Thirumalai Sa.

"I am no way connected to the said message, which was simply forwarded by me without reading the contents of the message only on the bona fide impression and over-confidence," he said.

He said the Cyber Crime cell of the police has registered a case against him under IPC sections including those related to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, statements conducing to mischief, promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will and word, gesture act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Besides, he has also been charged under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

The petitioner submitted the case had been registered by making baseless allegations as if he had defamed the whole press fraternity, in particular outraging the modesty of women and there was no iota of truth in it.

He also said there was no intention on his part to defame or hurt anyone.

There was nothing to show that he had forwarded the alleged message with the intent to cause fear or alarm among public or induce to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity.

Shekher further said his sick 84-year-old mother had been put to mental agony by his present situation.

Journalists have condemned Shekher for the post, which he deleted later, and staged protests against him.

The post made insinuations against the media and women journalists following the "patgate" row involving Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The 78-year-old governor had patted woman journalist Lakshmi Subramanian on the cheek earlier this week, apparently seeking to avoid answering a question she asked.

Purohit later apologised to the woman journalist.

The post also had some caustic references to Subramanian that drew condemnation from journalists.